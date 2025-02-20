Women's Resource Center will recognize West Michigan employers empowering women at work during Pillar Awards

Women have so many gifts to share with the world and the workplace. Women's Resource Center provides support and community to all groups of women in West Michigan, and part of that mission is celebrating the employers who support their work during the Pillar Awards.

With its Pillar Awards, the Women’s Resource Center recognizes West Michigan employers that have implemented best practices which empower women at work. Since 1987, this prestigious award has showcased the noteworthy efforts of local employers who are pillars of support for working women.

The Pillar Awards will take place at the JW Marriott on March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets cost $125 per person.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about the Women's Resource Center, visit grwrc.org.

