Women Who Write expo connects local authors

November 1 is National Authors Day, and Hook a Sista Up is continuing the provision of community, support, mentoring, and networking with local women at this year's Women Who Write Expo.

The expo will be at the Hilton Garden Inn at 2321 East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It is free to attend and open to the public.

Local women authors will share experiences and resources while engaging with community members. From authors who are self-published to casual readers and aspiring writers, the event features something for everyone.

Authors will share their books ranging across a variety of genres and host book signings. There will be panel discussions from authors about their journeys, and of course, opportunities to connect with industry members.

Authors Stephanie Flood and Pam Vitaz visited the Morning Mix to share more!

Visit hasucollaborative.com for more information.

