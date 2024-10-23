Women Who Write & Create will teach women basics of writing and marketing a book

When a woman is successful, there is typically a tribe of other women standing behind her lifting her up, supporting her, and celebrating those wins. Women Who Write and Create is hosting a free event this weekend to give women that kind of support in their creative projects.

There will be 16 authors and four vendors who offer services to new writers and authors, featuring panel discussions about the basics of writing and marketing.

The author tables will be open for book purchases and signings after the panels.

Women Who Write & Create will take place on October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Register on Eventbrite.

