Woman bikes across the country to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Disease

A Michigan woman is partaking in a 3,100-mile bicycle ride from New Mexico to Florida to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Disease.

Sue Wilson, a 64-year-old woman from Tecumseh, MI, is currently partaking in a 3,100-mile bicycle ride from Silver City, NM to St. Augustine, FL to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease and to support “The Longest Day” fundraiser, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Wilson is also biking across the country in honor of her mother, who passed away in 2010 due to Alzheimer's Disease. Wilson joined a group called Women Tours and while she started her ride from San Francisco, CA in 2020, her journey was cut short because of the global pandemic.

Now two years later, she’s continuing her journey right from where she left off in Silver City! Wilson says her mother was a “force of nature” and believes she’s tagging along for the adventure, cheering her on.

Follow Wilson's journey on Instagram!

Click here to donate to Wilson’s “The Longest Fundraiser” campaign.

Learn more about the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.