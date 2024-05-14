Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Wolverine Worldwide hosting Shoe Warehouse Sale to benefit West MI United Way

Get great discounts on shoes, apparel, and more on May 18.
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 11:52:39-04

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when those great deals help support the community. Wolverine Worldwide is once again hosting their Shoe Warehouse Sale on May 18 benefiting West Michigan United Way.

At the sale, find plenty of footwear and apparel in a variety of sizes, however a majority of pieces will be sample sizes (7 womens and 9 mens.)

Pricing on all products will include discounts up to 80 percent off suggested retail price and proceeds from the sale will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Available styles from Wolverine Worldwide’s family of brands, like Merrell, Saucony, Hush Puppies, and more.

The sale will take place at Wolverine Worldwide Headquarters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit hwmuw.org/shoesale.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book