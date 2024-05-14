Wolverine Worldwide hosting Shoe Warehouse Sale to benefit West MI United Way

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when those great deals help support the community. Wolverine Worldwide is once again hosting their Shoe Warehouse Sale on May 18 benefiting West Michigan United Way.

At the sale, find plenty of footwear and apparel in a variety of sizes, however a majority of pieces will be sample sizes (7 womens and 9 mens.)

Pricing on all products will include discounts up to 80 percent off suggested retail price and proceeds from the sale will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way.

Available styles from Wolverine Worldwide’s family of brands, like Merrell, Saucony, Hush Puppies, and more.

The sale will take place at Wolverine Worldwide Headquarters from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit hwmuw.org/shoesale.