Wolverine collaborates with Jarritos to create unique work boot design

Wolverine is known for making high-quality, tough, reliable workbooks. The famous shoe brand partnered with Jarritos, the Mexican fruit-flavored soda brand, to create unique and stylish footwear.

The Wolverine y Jarritos collaboration celebrates hardworking individuals who infuse flavor and passion into their everyday lives. Fox 17 Morning Mix got a first-look at the limited-edition boots and some Jarritos soda.

With citrus-colored details and a custom Wolverine y Jarritos bottle opener included with each pair, this flavorful soft-toe style plays off of Jarritos’ proud Mexican heritage and their renowned fruit-flavored sodas.

The book features a lightweight rubber wedge outsole that offers flexibility and cushioning, and the unlined upper delivers breathability to keep the wearer comfortable. Each pair of boots comes with a custom Wolverine y Jarritos bottle opener.

Shop for the boots at wolverine.com/jarritos.

