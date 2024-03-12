Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Wolverine Boots launches campaign to put "Woman-Made" in the dictionary

Posted at 11:35 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 11:35:32-04

When something is made by a man, it’s called man-made. When it’s made by a woman, it’s still “man” made. Wolverine Boots, a 140-year-old Rockford-based boot making company, has launched a campaign with HGTV star, Mika Kleinschmidt, to add “women-made” to the dictionary.

Wolverine Boots recognizes women have all of the same extraordinary achievements in the skilled trades that men do, but often aren’t recognized in the same way. The Woman-Made campaign spotlights the remarkable accomplishments of women in the skilled trades and aims to build a more inclusive future.

They’ve created a public petition calling for the addition of “woman-made” into the dictionary. In addition, the Wolverine Brand team will be dropping off Woman-Made coloring books to local school districts on international Woman’s Day.

Sign the petition at change.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book