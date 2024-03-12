Wolverine Boots launches campaign to put "Woman-Made" in the dictionary

When something is made by a man, it’s called man-made. When it’s made by a woman, it’s still “man” made. Wolverine Boots, a 140-year-old Rockford-based boot making company, has launched a campaign with HGTV star, Mika Kleinschmidt, to add “women-made” to the dictionary.

Wolverine Boots recognizes women have all of the same extraordinary achievements in the skilled trades that men do, but often aren’t recognized in the same way. The Woman-Made campaign spotlights the remarkable accomplishments of women in the skilled trades and aims to build a more inclusive future.

They’ve created a public petition calling for the addition of “woman-made” into the dictionary. In addition, the Wolverine Brand team will be dropping off Woman-Made coloring books to local school districts on international Woman’s Day.

Sign the petition at change.org.