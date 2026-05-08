WMU's Occupational Therapy Department to host Adaptive Field Day

For those with limb loss, orthotic bracing, or are differently abled, finding opportunities to participate in sports may be a challenge, especially if there is a need for equipment or lack of modified activities available. The Occupational Therapy Department at Western Michigan University is hosting a field day with a Hanger Clinic, scheduled for this Saturday, May 9 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the university's student recreation center.

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. Participants will be able to play a variety of sports including adaptive golf, aquatics, wheelchair basketball, seated volleyball, tennis, rock climbing, and more. An arts and crafts station will also be present for children to participate in.

On Friday, May 15, the department will be partnering with Renew Mobility to give away refurbished mobility equipment, including wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and bath equipment for free. Maintenance technicians will also be on site to provide free repairs to those who need it. That event will be in the parking lot of WMU's Grand Rapids campus, located at 200 Ionia Ave from 9:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

Dr. Nancy Hock, WMU OT Department Chair and Dan Potts with the Hanger Clinic visited the Morning Mix to share more about the events.

Visit hangerclinic.com for more information.

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