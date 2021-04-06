WMU hosting International Festival virtually April 7-9

Celebrating cultural diversity is the goal of the International Festival from Western Michigan University's Haenicke Institute, taking place April 7-9.

International Festival 2021 is a three-night event, broadcast live on WMU International YouTube from 6-7:30 p.m.

The festival is a long-standing celebration of the cultural diversity of the Western Michigan University campus, providing global learning opportunities for students, staff, faculty, and southwest Michigan community members.

Viewers can expect to see video submissions from international and cultural student organizations focusing on food, fashion, and fun as well as discussions of WMU's commitment to global engagement.

