WMHCC launches first "Valentine's Mercadito" on February 13

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (WMHCC) is hosting the first-ever Valentine's Mercadito on February 13.

The event, formally known as the Colibri Valentine's Pop-Up hosted by the Latina Network on West Michigan, will feature dozens of vendors selling products releated to Valentine's Day.

In addition to products, gifts, and services for sale, the event will offer a free gift wrapping station sponsored by the Latina Network of West Michigan.

The event will take place at The Goei Center on February 13 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

