WMCAT's Teen Arts + Tech fall enrollment is now open for students in grades 9-12

The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology is enrolling students for numerous programs this fall.

WMCAT’s tuition-free after-school Teen Arts + Tech Program allows young artists to elevate their voices, build creative confidence, and connect with the community through visual arts and digital media.

The program is open to Grand Rapids Public Schools students in grades 9–12, who will head to WMCAT after school from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each week.

Studios begin the week of September 23 and end the week of December 12.

Students can register for Teen Arts + Tech Fall Enrollment at artstech.wmcat.org/enrollment.

