WMCAT hosting Studio Sips to show off collaborations in art and tech on Oct. 2

The West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology (WMCAT) gives people the opportunity to make social and economic progress in their communities. All this happens through the visual arts and technology, and WMCAT wants to share this mission with the public through a creative night out during Studio Sips.

On Wednesday, October 2 from 4:30-7 p.m., stop by WMCAT, 614 First St. NW, STE 300, for an interactive happy hour featuring appetizers, drinks, and creative activities while learning more about their mission to provide access to artistic opportunities.

Tickets cost $60 and include two drink tickets, appetizers, and art instruction. All proceeds from the event support WMCAT.

Purchase tickets now at wmcat.org/studiosips.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok