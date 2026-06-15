Witness unique public murals and art pieces during community evening bike ride

A community bike riding event is set to take place this week, not only to bring the community together for an evening of fitness, but an opportunity to explore art in different parts of Grand Rapids.

The Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition and Lions & Rabbits Center For The Arts have teamed up to host a bike mural tour on Wednesday, June 17 at 6 P.M. Following a 14-mile route that begins at City Built Brewing Company, located at 820 Monroe Ave NW, participants will be able to witness over 12 murals and art installations on the ride.

The ride is free to attend and open to all ages and cycling abilities. Donations of up to $20 are encouraged to support Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts.

Lions & Rabbits executive director Hannah Berry and Drew Wagner from the Greater GR Bicycle Coalition visited the Morning Mix to talk about the partnership and future opportunities for both organizations.

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