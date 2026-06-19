Witness live fire cooking at the ACF national convention in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids' food scene is about to be put on a national level as the American Culinary Federation (AFC) is holding the national convention to Grand Rapids for the first time, bringing a live fire cooking experience alongside it.

The live fire cooking will take place at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, June 29 from 6 to 9 P.M. Culinary professionals from across the country will create small plates over live fire in real time, showing off their talent and expertise. Multiple stations will be set up for attendees to view the cooking demonstrations.

Live music, fire and ice carving, and beverage pairings will also be available, including DrinkGR and Imperial Beverage bringing Michigan alcohol brands.

The event is zero-waste, with all food donations going towards God's Kitchen as the night concludes.

Tickets for the event are free for those with credentials to attend the ACF National Convention, $25 for ACF members, $40 for food and beverage industry professionals, and $50 for general admission including the public. Members of the community are invited to attend!

Shawn Kohlhaas, Culinary Cultivations principal and Board Chair for the ACF Live Fire Experience and Nate Blury, Brand Manager of DrinkGR and Beverage Chair for the ACF Live Fire Experience, joined Todd and Michelle on the Altogas grill to talk about the event and show off delicious food and beverages that will be at the event!

Visit grandrapidsacf.org/live-fire-experience for more information and to purchase tickets.

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