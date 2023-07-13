Witness history come alive in Hastings at the Civil War Muster

Witness history come alive in Hastings as the site of a staged battle known as the Civil War Historic Muster takes place at Historic Charlton Park.

Hundreds of re-enactors will depict Union infantry and Confederate infantry, cavalry, and artillery units. Groups of reenactors passionate about their craft come to give a small glimpse of what life was like during the Civil War; their camps and the battle activities represent what it may have been like to be in those situations.

Reenactors come not just from west Michigan, but across the state and other states. Military and civilian life is represented, along with specialties (Pinkertons, Medical, first-person interpretation in one building.)

The weekend will also consist of battle activities like artillery, cavalry, and infantry during the day. Then in the evening, there will be dancing and artillery night firings.

The Civil War Muster will take place July 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to dusk, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. respectively.

Historic Charlton Park is located at 2545 S Charlton Park Rd. in Hastings.

Cost is $5 for anyone 13 and older, 12 and younger are free.

Learn more by visiting charltonpark.orgor follow them on Facebook.