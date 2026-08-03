Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance urgently seeking fosters and adopters

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance helps to support homeless pets across Allegan County through shelter and veterinary care, leading to pets finding their forever homes. The shelter is nearing capacity, and there is an urgent need for adopters and fosters in the area for long-term residents. Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance will hold several local adoption events across West Michigan this summer to help.

Upcoming events include stops in Fennville August 21, Otsego August 28, and the at the Otsego Creative Arts Festival on September 26. In addition to adoptable dogs and cats, Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance is also seeking donations to their pet food pantry.

Wishbone Pet Rescue executive director April Peters visited the Morning Mix to share more about the shelter's services and upcoming events. Wishbone Pet Rescue is located at 165 Blue Star Highway in Douglas.

Visit wishbonepetrescue.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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