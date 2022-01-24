Winter Olympic Athlete Profile: Nathan Chen

To watch Nathan Chen on the Ice is poetry in motion. For anyone who's watched the 22-year-old Salt Lake City native and witnessed him earn his Olympic medal back in 2018, there's no telling what he will do at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

These days you can find Nathan Chen on the ice, in the gym, or in a ballet class, because this figure skating champion has his eyes set on winning the gold in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

"It would mean a lot to me to be able to go to China to compete at the Olympics," Chen said. "My mom is from Beijing, so to be able to have family still in Beijing as I go to the Olympics would mean a lot."

Chen became the youngest novice champion and U.S. figure skater in history after winning the National Novice Title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships when he was just 10-years-old.

Chen also became the first U.S. man to win back-to-back World Titles since Scott Hamilton.

Back in 2018, Nathan won the Bronze Medal for Team U.S.A. for the team figure skating event. The three-time World Champion and three-time Grand Prix Final Champion is now focusing on gold. Nathan is a member of Team Toyota, which as a mobility company supports Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls.

Chen captured the title at the recent U.S. National Figure Skating Trials in Nashville with moves that surprised many, but not him.

Toyota supports 31 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and 18 U.S. National governing bodies and high-performance management organizations on their journeys to the Olympic and Paralympic games Beijing 2022 and beyond.

