While Valentine's Day is approaching, anyone in a relationship should be honoring, celebrating, and nurturing their partnership all year long. That means spending quality time together, and while that sounds great in theory, it can be hard to feel inspired, particularly in the wintertime.

Here are a few winter date ideas:

Game Night

Whether it's a competitive, cozy round of Backgammon at home, or a trip to a local haunt to take in some ping pong, or even pickleball, there are plenty of ways to get that fun in. Laughing releases oxytocin, which increases our sense of connection to our date.

Attend a Cooking Class

It's so fun to work together in the kitchen while learning some new culinary skills. Try a new kind of cuisine, and then use that shared experience on future dates together.

Volunteer

There are countless ways to give your time; from local charity kitchens to a food or toy drive. It feels so great to give back, and then you will have that memory of accomplishing something meaningful together while making your community a better place.

Take Turns Playing Songs

There's something intimate about sharing your favorite songs with someone else. Alternate your playlist, ones with specific memories attached to them. Or maybe the song that reminds you of your partner. Even better when you get up and dance.

Weekend Getaway

This one is self-explanatory, but take some time off with your partner to explore somewhere new! Try new activities, experience a new environment, and take the time to just be together.