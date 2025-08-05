Winners Salon offering free hair braiding for children

Originally from West Africa, Sarah Moisema has been in the cosmetology business for 30 years. A firm believer in beauty radiating from the inside out, Sarah has used her skills to provide services for textured hair in the Grand Rapids community.

Her salon, Winners Salon, is hosting a free event August 13, 14, and 15 at their storefront, located at 1258 Madison Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. The salon will provide free hair braiding for children whose families are unable to afford to have their hair braided for the start of the new school year.

The services will run from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M. each of those days, where children can choose up to five different styles for their braids.

Sarah and her sister, Ruth Frokpah, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the benefits this event will provide.

Visit winnerssalon.com for more, or visit them on Facebook.

