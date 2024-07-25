Wings of Muskegon airshow takes flight on August 9-11

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

All eyes will be on the skies along the Lakeshore as Wings Over Muskegon flies into town in a few weeks.

From high-flying acrobatics to classic fighter jets, plenty of amazing acts and activities will keep everyone busy.

Scheduled headliner for the 2024 Wings Over Muskegon Air Show, the USAF A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, announced that this season will be its final year on the air show circuit, so be sure to come out and watch their last performance. Commanded and flown by Major Lindsay (callsign MAD) Johnson, the A-10 is highly maneuverable at low speeds and low altitude along with the ability to loiter for long periods of time.

Debuting this year is the Friday Twilight Show Presented by Howmet Aerospace. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with live music from Yard Sale Underwear kicking off an exciting night of music along with dazzling aerial performances designed for twilight conditions.

General Admission tickets for the Friday Twilight Show are $50 per carload, which also includes parking.

Tasty fare from food trucks along with refreshing beverages, including beer, wine and cocktails, will be available for purchase all weekend long.

Wings of Muskegon will take place from August 9-11 at the Muskegon County Airport. Kids ages 15 and under are free in general admission.

All tickets must be purchased online at wingsovermuskegon.com/tickets/.

