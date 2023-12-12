"Wings of Fire: Guide to the Dragon World" takes a deep dive into series' lore

Fans of the bestselling series of novels, "Wings of Fire" have been clamoring for this new publication that breaks down the legends of the 10 dragon tribes from the series. The author of the popular fictional series, Tui T. Sutherland, has officially released "Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World."

The "Wings of Fire" series is an epic adventure set in a world entirely ruled by dragons. Across two continents and 10 tribes, the series explores vicious wars, enduring friendships, and heroic quests that span generations of fascinating dragon characters.

Sutherland, and "Wings of Fire" cover artist Joy Ang, delve deeper into the legends of the 10 dragon tribes, creating the ultimate collection for every FanWing. Each chapter of "A Guide to the Dragon World" explores the history, mythology, and characters of the beloved series in a truly spectacular and gift-worthy edition.

"Wings of Fire: A Guide to the Dragon World" is available online and wherever books are sold.

Learn more about the "Wings of Fire" book series and more at tuibooks.com.