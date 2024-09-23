Wine Week: Stoney Ridge Vineyards & Winery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When it comes to winemaking, Michigan is one of the top wine-producing states in the United States. Michigan is home to hundreds of award-winning wineries, and Fox 17 Morning Mix is highlighting a few vineyards in West Michigan as part of Wine Week.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix crew’s first stop is at Stoney Ridge Vineyards in Kent City, where Todd sat down with owners Mary and Dale to learn more about how their dream of winemaking became a reality.

The dream of Stoney Ridge was a decade in the making: in 2012 the couple purchased the land, planted acres of multiple grape varieties in 2013, built their facility in 2017, and then opened to the public during the pandemic in 2020.

In addition to making a variety of award-winning wines to fit anyone’s pallet, Stoney Ridge Vineyards also has a full-service restaurant that’s open year-round. The restaurant serves everything from appetizers to dinner to desserts, including a new feature pizza every two weeks to match what foods are in season.

Stoney Ridge Vineyards and Wienry is located at 2255 Indian Lakes Road NW in Kent City. They're also opening a new location at 8725 Waters Street in Montague.

To learn more, head to stoneyridgevineyards.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok