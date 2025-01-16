Wine About Winter returns to Grand Haven on January 17

Some people love winter, the cold, and snow. Others don't, so why not complain about the weather with a drink in your hand at Wine About Winter in Grand Haven on January 17.

Walk down Main Street in downtown Grand Haven between 5 – 8 p.m. and stop at all the stores for delicious samples of wine and amazing shopping discounts.

The cost is $5 for a wine Glass, then $4 for each tasting ticket.

Learn more about this event at downtowngh.com.

