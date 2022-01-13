Wine About Winter in downtown Lowell on January 15

It's cold outside, so either whine about it or "wine" about it in Lowell at the upcoming Wine About Winter event on January 15.

Wine About Winter will take place throughout the Downtown Historic District & Showboat Social District in Lowell. There will be shopping deals, giveaways, and wine specials at the local restaurants throughout the district.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. people can grab a punch card which can be used to earn points at the local shops. Then that card can be used for a chance to win Lowell Bucks and other prizes for participating merchant locations in downtown Lowell.

To stay updated on the event, follow their Facebook page.

More information can be found by calling 616-204-5117.