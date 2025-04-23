Wild Flower Farm's Tulip U-Picks let you build your best bouquet

Ever wanted to pick the tulips in Holland? Now is a perfect opportunity thanks to Wild Flower Farm!

Since 2023, Wild Flower Farm has offered seasonal flower subscriptions, a fresh flower stand, and hosted in-demand events. This year, the farm is hosting the debut of Tulip U-Picks for several dates in April and May:

April 26 - Family Fun:

9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

April 30 to May 1:

Morning hours: 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Evening hours: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

May 3 - Artisan Market:

9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

May 6 to 8:

Morning hours: 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Evening hours: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

*Please note, dates are subject to change based on tulip blooms.*

Wild Flower Farm is located at 5935 136th Avenue in Holland.

For more information, visit wildflowerfarmmi.com. You can also find them on Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok