Wild Flower Farm's Tulip U-Picks let you build your best bouquet

Ever wanted to pick the tulips in Holland? Now is a perfect opportunity thanks to Wild Flower Farm!
Since 2023, Wild Flower Farm has offered seasonal flower subscriptions, a fresh flower stand, and hosted in-demand events. This year, the farm is hosting the debut of Tulip U-Picks for several dates in April and May:
April 26 - Family Fun:
9 A.M. to 1 P.M.
April 30 to May 1:
Morning hours: 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Evening hours: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.
May 3 - Artisan Market:
9 A.M. to 1 P.M.
May 6 to 8:
Morning hours: 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Evening hours: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.
*Please note, dates are subject to change based on tulip blooms.*
Wild Flower Farm is located at 5935 136th Avenue in Holland.
For more information, visit wildflowerfarmmi.com. You can also find them on Instagram.
