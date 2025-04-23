Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Wild Flower Farm's Tulip U-Picks let you build your best bouquet

This year, the farm is hosting the debut of Tulip UPicks on several dates in April and May.
Posted

Ever wanted to pick the tulips in Holland? Now is a perfect opportunity thanks to Wild Flower Farm!

Since 2023, Wild Flower Farm has offered seasonal flower subscriptions, a fresh flower stand, and hosted in-demand events. This year, the farm is hosting the debut of Tulip U-Picks for several dates in April and May:

April 26 - Family Fun:
9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

April 30 to May 1:
Morning hours: 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Evening hours: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

May 3 - Artisan Market:
9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

May 6 to 8:
Morning hours: 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Evening hours: 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

*Please note, dates are subject to change based on tulip blooms.*

Wild Flower Farm is located at 5935 136th Avenue in Holland.

For more information, visit wildflowerfarmmi.com. You can also find them on Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward