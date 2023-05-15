Watch Now
Why you should explore downtown Grand Rapids the 3rd Thursday of every month

Posted at 12:35 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 12:35:33-04

Downtown Grand Rapids is the place to be on the third Thursday of every month because it's a time when art, retail, and restaurants come together to celebrate the community.

3rd Thursday, an event originally created by Avenue for the Arts, is celebrating its one-year anniversary of bringing together multiple businesses throughout the Grand Rapids area- including Heartside, the Hotel District, Studio Park, and North Monroe.

Each month, over 25 venues host special 3rd Thursday-only art exhibitions, special events, and sales from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To learn more about participating businesses, visit avenueforthearts.org.

