Why now is the best time to treat your varicose veins

Are you the person on super hot days that still refuses to wear shorts because of varicose veins? While varicose veins can cause you to be self-conscious about your appearance, there's a way to treat them.

Dr. Jennifer Watson, a vascular surgeon with Spectrum Health, explains what varicose veins are and how they can be treated.

Varicose veins are twisted, enlarged veins that appear most commonly in the legs. Varicose can be caused by pregnancy, heredity, or a medical condition. Varicose veins visibly bulge under the skin as weak spots pool blood and stretch. They may be painless, but as they progress they can cause heaviness and pain in the calves.

Varicose veins may not cause any pain. Signs you may have varicose veins include:

Veins that are dark purple or blue in color

Veins that appear twisted and bulging; are often like cords on your legs

When painful signs and symptoms occur, they may include:

An achy or heavy feeling in your legs

Burning, throbbing, muscle cramping, and swelling in your lower legs

Worsened pain after sitting or standing for a long time

Itching around one or more of your veins

Skin discoloration around a varicose vein

The Spectrum Health Vein Center is the first Intersocietal Accreditation Commission-accredited vein center in West Michigan. Spectrum Health's physicians are board-certified and fellowship-trained, with extensive vascular experience.

Their comprehensive vein program is equipped with the latest technologies to treat:



Varicose veins

Spider veins

Pelvic venous insufficiency (pelvic congestion syndrome)

Iliac vein compression (May-Thurner syndrome)

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

The Spectrum Health Vein Center is located at 4069 Lake Dr. SE in Suite 114.

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, call 616-267-8346 or visit spectrumhealth.org/veincenter.

