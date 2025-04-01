Who's hungry? Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk returns on May 23

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk returns on May 23, an event supporting local businesses and Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

Taking place throughout downtown Kalamazoo, participants can ride buses to six different restaurants tasting custom hot dogs designed by their chefs. Restaurants participating include Coney Island, Nagle’s Top Dog & Malt Shoppe, Papa’s Italian Sausage, Ray Ray’s Italian Beef & Sausage, The Root Beer Stand, and Schultz’s Treat Street.

Each participant will receive a voucher, redeemable at each restaurant for one hot dog throughout the year 2025.

Participants can register here for $53 (vouchers only), $58 (event only), or $88 (vouchers and event). All registrants will receive one commemorative t-shirt and proceeds benefit Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes.

