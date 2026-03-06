White Lake Youth Theatre presents "Season of Disney" workshops

The White Lake Youth Theatre was initially established as a summer play program in 1973, and over 50 years later, it serves as the youth arts branch of The Playhouse at White Lake, providing educational opportunities for children ages two to 18 across an array of theatre, music, and dance disciplines. Children can participate in production workshops across the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

The Theatre is presenting a series of workshops, calling it a "Season of Disney" this spring and summer:



Disney Musical Theatre dance workshop: March 21 and April 25

Sleeping Beauty musical play camp: April 6 through 10

Disney's "Dare to Dream" musical play camp: June 15 through 20

The cost of the events vary depending on the camp:



Disney Musical Theatre dance workshop: $20

Sleeping Beauty musical play camp: $160

Disney's "Dare to Dream" musical play camp: $200

Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, Assistant Managing Director of the Playhouse at White Lake, visited the Morning Mix to share more about these workshops!

Visit theplayhouseatwhitelake.org for more information and to register your child.

