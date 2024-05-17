White Lake Youth Theatre hosting immersive summer camp in June

White Lake Youth Theatre is hosting drama camps for students of all ages at the Missoula Children's Theatre this summer. From an immersive week-long experience with a performance to specialty workshops for specific study, theatre kids will find lots of opportunities to put their creativity out on the stage.

A six-day musical workshop of Jack and the Beanstalk will take place from June 17-22, complete with a performance! The workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. daily on weekdays, followed by a performance on Saturday.

There will also be daily mini specialty breakout sessions in the afternoon, Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. The following sessions can be taken individually or all week long.



Monday- Acting 101 (ages 8-15)

Tuesday- Under the Sea Adventures in Drama (ages 5-9)

Wednesday- Put Your Best Foot Forward (physical movement and storytelling onstage, ages 8-15)

Thursday- Behind the Scenes (costuming, set design, props and tech theatre! ages 5-9)

Friday- Improv (ages 8-15)

The Playhouse at White Lake is located at 304 S Mears Ave in Whitehall.

The weeklong camp is $150, and daily sessions are pay what you can.

Register at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/index.php.