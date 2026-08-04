Where physical fitness meets mental endurance: STADIUMTREK

STADIUMTREK is a stair-climbing endurance race inside a stadium, where athletes complete up to 14,000 total steps inside a stadium within three hours. The event is more than just for fitness, but it is also a fundraising opportunity to provide scholarship opportunities for first-generation college students.

STADIUMTREK is coming to Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo on Saturday, September 19. Participants of all fitness levels such as runners, endurance athletes, or anyone looking for a challenge are encouraged to participate.

The race will begin at 7 P.M., and registration is $50 per athlete. Members of the public are also invited to attend as spectators.

Keegan Ensing and Chris DeClercq sat down with Todd to talk about the event. Visit stadiumtrek.com for more information and to register.

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