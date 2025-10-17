Where history and the paranormal collide: Grand Rapids Ghost Hunt Tours

Michigan's rich history can be explored through Tours Around Michigan. They offer tours across the state, showcasing hidden gems and sharing stories of what makes Michigan unique.

Paranormal tours surrounding Michigan history are offered year-round, but just Tours Around Michigan's Ghost Hunt Tour in Grand Rapids makes it a perfect event in time for Halloween.

Guests can choose their start time between 11 A.M. through 8 P.M. Monday through Sunday, where 90 minutes worth of history and hunting are experienced. Guests will also use EMF meters to witness energy spikes in real time.

Tours meet at 40 Monroe Center to begin. They are family-friendly and accessible-friendly for wheelchairs and strollers. Tickets are $40 per person, and interested guests can sign up online.

Tours Around Michigan founder Candice Smith sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more of what tour participants can expect.

