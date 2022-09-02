When you donate $100 to Guys Who Give, it goes a long way to help the community

Guys Who Give recently donated nearly $30,000 to the Gilmore Community Healing Center in Kalamazoo County. How did they do it? They have a quarterly giving system for people who want to donate funds that will make a difference in the West Michigan community, and they're inviting everyone who is able to take part in their mission.

Guys Who Give is a group of men with a desire to inspire and who are committed to making a difference in their local communities. They reach out and help local charities with the funds they need to do the amazing work they are doing in their community.

Guys Who Give makes such a powerful impact in the community because of their fundraising goals. They accomplish their goals by finding 100 or more men to each contribute $100 at their quarterly events to benefit a chosen local charity. The charity changes each quarter, and must be a local charity that impacts the West Michigan community.

The next meeting for Guys Who Give will take place on November 9 at Revel & Roll West, located at 4500 Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo. Doors open and 5 and the event starts at 6.

Learn more about Guys Who Give and their mission by visiting guyswhogive.org.