What's new this summer at Anderson and Girls Orchards

Enjoy a fresh baked donut before heading out to where the wild things are at Anderson and Girls Orchards, located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

What kinds of animals are we talking about? A new baby lemur with its parents, wallabies, camel, zebras, lynx (in their new exhibit) and so much more! The zoo is free but donations are highly encouraged. Also, be sure to bring some change so you can get food to feed the goats and ducks!

If you are hungry, it's no problem! They have a nice lunch menu, ice cream and "one of the best chocolate milkshakes around". If you love to shop, make sure to head inside the store and checkout the boutique, upstairs.

They are currently open daily, 9am to 6pm.

Learn more by going to andersonandgirls.com.