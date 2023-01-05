What's new at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum in 2023

With a new year comes new adventures at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. As the new comes in, it's time to say goodbye to the old exhibits.

One of the new exhibits opening at the children's museum is the Mitten Kids Dental Exhibit, sponsored by Mitten Kids Dentistry. Kids can put on their lab coats and get to work in a child-sized dental office. They'll learn about teeth and how to keep them healthy by using a giant toothbrush to clean the teeth of a puppet patient, relax in the dental chair, and see first-hand that going to the dentist can be fun.

The exhibit will officially open with a ribbon cutting on January 5 at 6 p.m. The museum will have extended hours until 8 p.m. in celebration of the ribbon cutting. The Mitten Kids Dental exhibit will remain at The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum through May 2023.

The next exhibit in the traveling exhibit series is Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure! In this exhibit, kids can fly a bush plane, drive a snowmobile, navigate a snow maze, care for sled dogs, and go ice fishing with Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure! The exhibit is based on the award-winning PBS Kids series "Molly of Denali."

GRCM members can attend the ribbon cutting and grand opening on January 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. This exhibit opens to the public on January 28 from noon-4 p.m.

Learn more about these new exhibits and stay up to date on what is coming to the museum by visiting grcm.org or calling (616) 235-4726.