What You Need This Summer from MomHint's Sherri French

Back-to-school season may be fast approaching, but we're still in the heart of summer and it's not over yet!

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French, returned to the Morning Mix with great ideas to enjoy the rest of the summer with your family and friends.

Sun protection for the family with UV Skinz



Women’s Quarter Zip Vented Sun Shirt - $74.95

Women’s Avila Hat - $48.95

Women’s Racerback Swim Tank – $62.95

Women’s Active Swim Jammerz - $62.95

Baby Everyday Flap Hat - $24.95

The founder of UV Skinz lost her 32-year-old husband to skin cancer. She was left to raise their three little boys on her own, so she is super passionate about raising awareness about the importance of sun protection. She has created this amazing line of products that carry a UPF50+ rating, tested and certified by an accredited 3rd party lab.

UPF 50+ blocks out 98% of both UVA and UVB rays, and they carry products for the entire family from babies to extended sizes for adults!

Visit uvskinz.com and use the code MOMHINT20 for 20% off

Elevate your routine with Olay and Secret



Olay Summer Fizz Body Wash Collection - $9.99

Secret Clinical Antiperspirant Fizz Collection - $8.99

Refresh your body care routine with the new Olay Summer Fizz Body Wash and Secret Clinical Fizz Collection, including the season’s fave, Strawberry Fizz Olay’s intensely hydrating formulas and Secret’s clinical-level protection!

They are available in three limited fruity scents designed to nourish your skin and deliver an invigorating burst of freshness reminiscent of the first day of summer. With the Olay Summer Fizz Body Wash Collection, you can reveal a visibly supple, dewy skin. Its formula is infused with a hyaluronic serum complex, in addition to niacinamide, pro-glycerin, and lipids that work together to deeply hydrate dry, thirsty skin.

Post-shower, pair it with the Secret Clinical Antiperspirant Fizz Collection, enhanced with pro-hyaluronic acid to help promote a healthier skin barrier while providing women with Secret’s highest level of protection against three types of sweat from stress, heat, and activity.

No need to worry about sensitive skin! Olay's Summer Fizz Body Wash Collection is free of parabens, phthalates, and silicones, while Secret Clinical Fizz Collection is pH-balanced and dermatologist-tested.

Both are available at retailers nationwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS, and Family Dollar.

Everything your skin needs from e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and Well People



e.l.f. Cosmetics - Power Grip Primer - $10

e.l.f. SKIN - Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50 - $14

Well People - Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF 34 - $26

Power Grip Primer

Its gel primer formula grips makeup for all day wear. It's even the #1 SKU in mass cosmetics with one sold every 3.5 seconds! It gives skin a long-lasting, naturally dewy finish, and the translucent finish gel primer works on all skin tones.

Suntouchable Invisi-Stick SPF 50

Applies clear on all skin tones with a perfect balance of natural finish, smooth application, and non-greasy feel. This sunscreen’s touchless application makes it great for on-the-go applications. The water resistant (80 minutes) face sunscreen stick delivers SPF 50 sun protection.

Daygleamer Mineral Sunscreen Serum SPF34

A lightweight serum sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is safe for sensitive skin, non-comedogenic, pregnancy-friendly, and free from silicones!

It is enriched with an antioxidant-rich complex, non-nano zinc oxide, niacinamide, and aloe leaf juice

Visit elfcosmetics.com, elfskin.com, wellpeople.com and shop at target.com and ulta.com.

Keep the bugs away with Zevo Flying Insect Traps - on sale for as low as $14.99 with coupon

Now through August 23, Zevo Flying Insect Traps are on sale for as low as $14.99 with a coupon. Just plug in your Zevo Trap and let it do all the work. Its blue and UV light catches flying insects, effectively luring, catching, and killing 99.9% of trapped bugs.

