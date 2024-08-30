What you can see and do at the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival is back September 6-8.

The whole weekend of the festival is packed with events for friends and families of all ages. From the all-ages grape stomp to the wine and beer tastings, there’s certain to be something for everyone.

Besides wine tasting, events during the festival include grape stomping, a pickleball tournament, duck race, book sale, kayaking race, a 5K run and walk, a bike tour, and a craft show. New this year, get ready for the Doggy Dash.

The event is free to attend.

Get a complete schedule of events and learn more at wineandharvestfestival.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

