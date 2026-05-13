WestFest returns to Grand Rapids' Westside neighborhood

West Michigan is powered by community, and WestFest, the annual spring carnival held in the Westside neighborhood is a reflection of that. For over 30 years, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish has hosted WestFest, bringing fan-favorite rides, games, and food to the event. This year's WestFest will be held May 15 through 17 at John Ball Park.

Attendees will enjoy the Mulligan Giant Wheel, Scrambler, Music Express, and more favorites. Rides for younger attendees will be available as well, and of course, the return of classic fare food like elephant ears and fried Oreo's. While a Westside staple, the event is open to all residents across West Michigan.

The carnival begins at 12 P.M. on Friday and Sunday, while starting at 11 A.M. on Saturday. Single-day wristband vouchers are available for $30 when purchased online until 9 A.M. on May 15, or $35 when purchased during the carnival.

Elizabeth Bianchi, Assistant Director of Advancement, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit the WestFest Facebook page for more information.

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