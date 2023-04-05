Western Michigan University alumni create kids' book, "Cat's Very Good Day"

Two Western Michigan graduates who met in college have combined their talents to create the perfect book for National Poetry Month, "Cat's Very Good Day."

"Cat's Very Good Day" is a hilarious picture book about a mischievous mat's action-packed day, managing to cause plenty of trouble along the way. The book was written by award-winning poet Kristen Tracy, with illustrations by Caldecott Medalist, National Book Award Finalist, and Kalamazoo native David Small.

In addition to Kristen getting her Ph.D. at WMU, she taught children's literature and poetry courses there for many years. Kristen’s cat, Bunny, who inspired the book, was a rescue kitty from Kalamazoo.

Meet the creators of the book at a storytime event on April 5 at 11 a.m. at Schuler's Grand Rapids.

In addition to the book's launch, readers can participate in a funny cat photo contest launching on April 8. The winner will win a portrait of their cat drawn by David Small.