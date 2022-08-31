West Side Walk for Gilda's taking place September 17

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is hosting a non-competitive fundraising walk on Saturday, September 17 to raise money for their organization, West Side Walk for Gilda's.

Not only is the West Side Walk for Gilda’s a great way to get out and enjoy the early days of fall, but it is also a Celebration of the West Side and includes a block party celebration following the 1.5-mile non-competitive fundraising walk.

The block party will include so many fun activities including:

PJ The DJ

Meijer Antique Delivery Truck

Grand Rapids Fire Department Truck

West Michigan Cosplay Crusaders

501 st Legion Great Lakes Garrison

Legion Great Lakes Garrison Josh Dunigan – Drums for All

Bridge Street Market – Will be providing morning snacks with a tent

Biggby – Will be providing a coffee bar

Pepsi – Will be supplying soft drinks and bottled water

Meijer – Will be providing hot dogs and snacks

Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids hopes to raise $100,000 during the walk to support free cancer and grief support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Walkers are invited to set up a personalized individual or team fundraising. Register at gildasclubgr.org/walk or by calling 616-453-8300.

West Side Walk for Gilda's will take place at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, located at1806 Bridget St. NW.

The opening Ceremony and Walk start at 11 a.m.