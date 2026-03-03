West Michigan’s Wade Rouse Releases New 'Golden Girls' Inspired Novel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For years, readers have flocked to the heartwarming, heirloom-inspired stories of Viola Shipman, the pen name used by bestselling author Wade Rouse to honor his grandmother. But this month, the West Michigan resident is stepping out from behind the pseudonym.

Rouse’s newest novel, 'That’s What Friends Are For,' has been released today and marks a significant milestone in his career. While Rouse has authored several memoirs under his own name, this is the first time he has published a work of contemporary fiction without the Viola Shipman moniker.

The novel is a poignant, hilarious, and deeply personal "queer homage" to the iconic sitcom The Golden Girls. Set in the sun-drenched oasis of Palm Springs, the story follows four "gay men of a certain age"—Teddy, Barry, Ron, and Sid—who share a mid-century home.

When Teddy’s estranged sister and her dramatic teenage granddaughter arrive unannounced, the group’s "golden era" is thrown into a carousel of emotional baggage and long-held secrets. The book explores themes of aging, identity, and the vital importance of the family we choose for ourselves.

Rouse, who divides his time between Saugatuck and Palm Springs, has long been a champion of the West Michigan community. His previous novels have frequently utilized the beauty of Lake Michigan and small-town Michigan life as their backdrop, earning him the title of a "Michigan Notable Author."

'That’s What Friends Are For' is available now at local retailers, Schuler Books, Barnes & Noble, as well as online.

