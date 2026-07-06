West Michigan woman to compete in 2026 OCR World Championships

Kaeley Wynsma spent 20 years across competitive gymnastics and participation in collegiate track and cross country. In recent years, she has taken those skills to participate in obstacle course racing, with now securing a spot to represent Team USA at the OCR World Championships in Ireland this year!

Community members can support Kaeley's journey to the world championships by contributing to her GoFundMe.

While Elite Obstacle Course Racing is Kaeley's passion, it all returns to fitness. A free community event will be held at the Jenison Hybrid Training Club, located at 596 Baldwin St. on Wednesday, July 22 from 7 P.M. to 8 P.M. Attendees will participate in one hour of fitness.

Kaeley visited the Morning Mix to share more about her journey! You can keep up with her adventures on Facebook.

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