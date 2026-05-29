West Michigan woman named quarter-finalist in "Super Mom" nationwide competition

A West Michigan wife, mom, and nurse is a quarter-finalist in a nationwide competition for the title of "Super Mom".

Karly Hand was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in July 2023, and has used her story to advocate for women navigating life after treatment and transition into survivorship, all while raising two children and connecting with other women and families.

Super Mom is an online competition that celebrates motherhood as well as serves as a fundraiser for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. The winner receives $20,000, a family vacation, and feature in NewBeauty Magazine.

Karly is currently in fourth place, and West Michigan can vote for her to become the next SuperMom through the online portal! Voting for this round closes Thursday, June 4.

Karly sat down with Michelle to share her story and platform.

Visit thesupermom.org for more information.

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