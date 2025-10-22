West Michigan Therapy Dogs train therapy dogs and their handlers

West Michigan Therapy Dogs, Inc. brings comfort and support by training and providing volunteer therapy dog and handler teams. Prospective volunteers are also able to train their own dogs to become therapy dogs, as long as they are at least one year old and have a healthy temperament. Any dog is eligible to become a therapy dog regardless of size or breed.

The organization hold classes on Thursday afternoons and evenings for a total of eight weeks and prospective handlers may volunteer if they are 18 years or older. A training class is $170 for the full eight weeks, while pre-screening testing and re-certification from the program is $30.

The organization volunteers across five counties surrounding Grand Rapids, including healthcare and senior care organizations, education buildings, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, and more. One of those facility visits includes Beer City Dog Biscuits, a local business that provides disabled adults employment opportunities in creating hand-made dog biscuits.

Healther McCormick, President of West Michigan Therapy Dogs and Jennifer Romain, Executive Director of Beer City Dog Biscuits, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the partnership.

Visit wmtd.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok