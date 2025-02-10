West Michigan Symphony celebrates 85 years of performing music

Founded back in 1939 the West Michigan Symphony has grown from a small group of volunteers to a full professional orchestra.

Known as one of the most welcoming, the West Michigan Symphony puts a concerted effort towards bringing classical music to those who may be new to the genre.

Help celebrate their commitment to the arts for the past 85 years by attending one of their upcoming shows in February.

West Michigan Symphony has shows on the following dates and locations:

February 14 at The Block

February 28 at Frauenthal Center

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $34.

To see more show times and to purchase tickets, visit westmichigansymphony.org or call 231.726.3231.

