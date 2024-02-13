West Michigan Staycation Ideas

Presidents Day Weekend is around the corner, and Spring Break will be here soon. So for those who want a great vacation, where can they go without having to spend a lot of money or travel far while still having fun?

Michigan is a beautiful area with a plethora of activities and destinations to explore. Check out these staycation ideas for couples, singles, or the whole family:

South Haven

South Haven is a beautiful destination, no matter the season. Hit up the community ice rink, take a walk on the beach, get nostalgic with retro video games at Rocket Arcade, and take in art or history at one of the museums. Then when you're done with all that, there is plenty of shopping eating and drinking for all.

Allegan

Allegan Event will keep the whole family busy for hours. With the sky trail high ropes course, the clip and climb walls, mazes, mini golf, a sky tykes course for the littles, plus an arcade. All that running around is sure to make you hungry and enjoy specialty pizzas, sweet treats, adult beverages, and more. Plus, it's just a half hour from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Holland.

Country Dairy in New Era

You can spend a day on the farm at Country Dairy in New Era. From the Moo School to the show barn, the bottling plant, and more, this destination is a great place to learn all that it takes to make cheese, milk, and ice cream. The best part - tasting all of the things. There is an on-site restaurant, an ice cream parlor, and a farm store.

Holland

Holland is a wonderful destination, no matter the season. Explore downtown, check out Windmill Island Gardens, climb Mount Pisgah, or take a dip at the Holland Aquatic Center. You can also take in some history at the Holland Museum, get out on the trails at the DeGraaf Nature Center or Outdoor Discovery Center, or play laser tag at the Bam Entertainment Center.

Anywhere Up North!

Spring is also a great time to head north to hit the slopes at Crystal Mountain or Treetops Resort. The hills all have fun activities like the slush cup or sylvan daze. For those who would rather wine and dine, you can hit Harbor Springs Restaurant Week from February 24 to March 5. Take in the shopping and outdoor activities in Petoskey, check out the mushroom houses in Charlevoix, and when it's warm enough, get out into the woods to hunt for the elusive morel mushrooms.