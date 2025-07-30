West Michigan sisters launch book publication company

A new publishing company, "Just A Good Book Publishing", was founded by two sisters, Marissa and Nicolle Malson. Combining Marissa's previous experience in marketing and digital content along with Nicolle's eye for design, Just A Good Book Publishing seeks to assist other authors navigate the publishing process, from self-publishing to self-marketing and brand promotion.

The company's first publication, The Not So Average Life of Average Jane , written by Marissa, follows the adventures of private investigator Jane Smith determined to use her "averageness" to her advantage, gathering crucial information to solve a local murder.

To celebrate the release, Periwinkle Fog in downtown Grand Rapids is hosting a Murder, She Read Book Club and book signing event with Marissa in attendance on August 3 from 12 P.M. to 2 P.M. The event is free to attend, and copies of the book are available for purchase before and during the event at the bookstore.

Grand Vin, located off of Ionia Avenue, will also provide a special offer for the wine featured in The Not So Average Life of Average Jane . Attendees do not need to be a part of the book club at Periwinkle Fog to participate in the offer.

The hardcover edition retails for $29.99, while the paperback edition retails for $17.99 and is available by direct, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Walmart. It is also found in-stores at Schuler Books and Periwinkle Fog in Grand Rapids, Pursuit Paper & Gift in Ada, and Market 41 in Newaygo.

Visit justagoodbook.com for more information on the book signing and other resources the company offers!

