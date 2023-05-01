West Michigan Savoyards bringing 'Patience' to the stage

A moody celebrity hack all the girls love— in love with the unpopular girl who only has eyes for the artsy boy next door. A war between generations. Did we mention the literal army whose engagements were upended when all the townswomen fall for this guy?

Early 2000's melodrama? Social media commentary on today's youth? Nope— this satirical short opera has been playing on the universal themes of unrequited love and cultural growing pains since 1881!

Penned and composed by Gilbert and Sullivan, Patience pits the prim and proper Victorian era against the pleasure-obsessed Aesthetic Movement— paired with a little escapism humor.

The West Michigan Savoyards are finally bringing this 2-act operetta to life at Wealthy Theatre, May 4-7.

Tickets are still available, with discounts for seniors and students and in-person Saturday matinee-goers.

Check out the West Michigan Savoyards website for more on Patience and their future shows.

