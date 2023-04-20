Watch Now
West Michigan Potters Guild Spring Show taking place April 22

Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 14:10:01-04

The West Michigan Potters Guild will be showcasing 35 ceramics artists for their 2023 spring show on Saturday, April 22.

Artists from all over Southwest Michigan will be selling their ceramic pieces from functional to decorative, stoneware, earthenware, jewelry, sculptures, and so much more.

The Weavers Guild will also be present with a large variety of handmade items.

The show will take place at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

To learn more information, visit westmichiganpottersguild.com.

