West Michigan kicking off inaugural Small Biz Week

West Michigan businesses are the heart of the community, and a brand-new event is aiming to celebrate these businesses while continue that community connection through "Small Biz Week West Michigan".

The event is organized by the Michigan Small Business Development Center and will take place throughout the week of May 4 through 9. Aspiring entrepreneurs, established small business owners, those seeking to grow their ideas and businesses, and anyone else interested in marketing and operations can attend the week-long events that match their goals, schedule, and stage of business. Many events are free or low-cost, while some workshops require registration fees.

A variety of subjects are slated to take place during the week, including financial strategic development for small businesses, networking opportunities, online content creation, and more. These workshops and panels will take place across various locations throughout West Michigan. More information and a full schedule of events can be found at smallbizweekwm.com.

Alex Benda, Economic Growth Business Consultant for the Grand Rapids Chamber visited the Morning Mix to share more about the inaugural event!

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